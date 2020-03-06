Of the many points I’d like to make to encourage people to vote “no” on Prop S on April 7, I’ll focus on just a few. First of all, calling the current
plan the “Green Option” is obviously a tricky effort to imply it is environmentally “good” which, of course, it is not. This plan destroys acres and acres of woodland and wildlife in our beautiful Sugar Creek watershed area. Many Kirkwoodians think of themselves as being environmentally conscious. Surely all those folks will vote “no” on this proposition.
I understand that Prop S calls for some work to be done on other buildings. However, I also understand that Westchester, Keysor and Robinson elementary schools will receive zero (brick and mortar) upgrades in Prop S. Perhaps that contributes to the “significant redistricting” school board member Chad Kavanaugh described as a result of Prop S passing. He said that the alternate Blue Option considered by the board would require only “some redistricting.” So the board’s decision to go with Prop S will displace more elementary students.
Prop S is being billed as a no-tax proposition. It’s pure folly to think that’s true. Common sense would tell you it’s only a matter of time until more taxes are needed to staff and maintain the building and grounds. Could you build an additional home and not have additional maintenance costs? Plus, over the 20 years of the bonds being issued to pay for this option, the total cost will be almost $100 million! That’s incredible!
Please vote “no” on Prop S, which would be a way to say to the school board members that we want them to provide a reasonable option to the voters of the district.
Kirkwood