Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold stated that other departments of Local 2665 operate with three firefighters per truck. What are these specific departments to which she is referring? And what are the demographics of these departments?
Other departments report that their departments operate better with four firefighters per truck. Response is more efficient and provides better safety to the firefighters, and multiple personnel prevents burnout while on call. Three per truck prevents firefighters from immediate response during a fire, therefore they must wait for more of their own men or mutual aid to respond so that the correct number of men, which is four, are present to maintain the two in/two out rule.
The mayor stated safety is a top priority, so why would she disregard this information and insist on lowering the quality of safety both to residents and firefighters? City Manager Marie Peoples hired her friend, Eric Peterson, as assistant city manager and increased his pay. The position of public affairs is a well-salaried position created by Peoples.
City Manager Peoples can hire friends and ensure substantial pay to city employees, but she won’t ensure four firefighters per truck to ensure safety protocols to residents and firefighters.
How much of our budget has the city used in litigation with the firefighters’ union during the past two years, and what’s the estimated future expense?
The city has its fire department operate one in-service ambulance, and relies heavily on mutual aid to cover calls. The revenue for those calls go to the responding ambulance and not simply the fire department.
The purchase of a second in-service ambulance would ensure all revenue goes to the city, and would help cover operational costs. I’ve witnessed one of the ambulances malfunction on the way to a call. How does the city justify making the Webster Groves Fire Department operate with faulty equipment that could lead to serious injury/fatalities?
Evy Yost
Webster Groves