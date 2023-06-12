At the May 8 public hearing to address zoning regulations for recreational marijuana facilities, Des Peres residents packed the council chambers (people were sitting on the floor) to express opposition to Root 66 locating in the heart of Des Peres.
For almost two hours, residents spoke respectfully and passionately about the need to place meaningful residential buffers to protect nearby residences, sanctuaries for families and their children. Two of the three who spoke in favor of it addressed medical marijuana, which isn’t the issue, and the other speaker was not a Des Peres resident. Taking this into consideration, every resident who spoke legitimately was adamantly against Root 66 being so close to residences, businesses and especially, children.
In the June 2 issue of the WKT on the “All Things Des Peres” page (an ad paid for by the city), there was not one word about the extraordinary turnout at the May 8 public hearing. After listing the proposed regulations to require a conditional use permit for recreational marijuana, it was stated that “the board is also considering a proposal to require that dispensaries not be located within 120 feet of any then-existing single-family residence.” This is a slap in the face to nearby residents and will do absolutely nothing to protect them against the current petitioner, as well as future applicants to open recreational “pot shops” along Manchester Road.
In fact, every one of the so-called restrictions are a farce and designed to allow Root 66 to operate at this location to sell recreational marijuana. They are a nice “Welcome Wagon” gift package for this unwholesome and dangerous business, which the overwhelming majority of Des Peres residents do not want.
I would like to remind our mayor and aldermen, with all due respect, that you must decide to either defend and protect the residents of Des Peres and deny Root 66 this location, or continue to try to deceive and betray the people for whom you work and acquiesce to the Root 66 bullies.
Sandra Y. Smith
Des Peres