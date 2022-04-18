As an educator, I know recent taxes that passed, as in the article “Shrewsbury Voters Give Nod To Major Tax Hike, Use Tax,” are important. However, I am someone who also thinks about hard-working American families who can be priced out of their homes with huge tax increases. Instead of having to choose between a tax increase to support key services, I wish our federal government would step in and help families be able to stay in their homes.
In 2021, the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) helped millions of families pay the bills and cut child poverty nearly in half. Now, as families are facing higher costs for rent, food and fuel, the CTC monthly payments have ended and over three million children have fallen back below the poverty line.
The 2021 CTC expansion is the most significant investment in reducing child poverty in a generation. After the monthly payments started in July 2021, nearly four million children were kept from poverty each month. Families used their CTC payments to buy food, pay the rent and cover utilities.
Economists say the CTC is critical now to help families meet basic needs, but Congress has rejected efforts to continue the monthly CTC payments just as inflation is creating greater hardship for families.
I urge our members of Congress to extend the expanded CTC with permanent, full refundability in economic recovery legislation this year and resume the CTC monthly payments immediately.
Sarah Miller
St. Louis