Enough is enough. I understand the Kirkwood City Council has directed city staff to evaluate a possible narrowing of Kirkwood Road. This could result in Phase III of what I feel has been the degradation of North Kirkwood.
Phase I and II were the approval of two dense, five-story apartment buildings that are out of character for historic Kirkwood. This adds 212 apartments in the space of two blocks. The 60-unit apartment building under construction on the Commerce Bank site was approved with too few parking spaces, albeit within the inadequate building code requirement of “1.5 parking spaces per unit +/- 5%.” Naturally, the developer is providing the minimum 86 spaces for apartments. Only 20 spaces are provided for the street-level businesses. It should be noted that the city’s traffic consultant concluded that these two projects will not significantly affect traffic.
Phase III would be the narrowing of Kirkwood Road in front of these buildings from four lanes to two lanes to provide additional parking. In other words, after approving a building with arguably inadequate parking, we would lose two traffic lanes in order to provide additional parking for the new buildings. I hope they don’t hire the same traffic consultant to tell us losing two lanes will have no impact on traffic.
We may be told this project will be “free,” with no expense to Kirkwood citizens, as the state has granted Kirkwood funds to improve Kirkwood Road. But wasteful spending is wasteful spending, and taxpayers inevitably will end up paying the bill.
If the project is passed, I suspect Taylor, Clay and other residential roads will become the preferred routes to get through downtown Kirkwood.
If the narrowing of Kirkwood Road comes before the city council, I strongly urge them to reject this project.
Philip Hutchison
Kirkwood