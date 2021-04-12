Heads up Missouri citizens — your elected Missouri legislators and government are lying to you. Our state has received money from the CARES Act, money for expanding Medicaid and The American Rescue Plan, giving us a $300 million surplus. Yet our state legislators want to cut the money they give to people with disabilities and to food stamps for children being raised by their grandparents, and they don’t want to expand Medicaid to help people trying to live on the minimum wage go to the doctor.
Instead, they are falsely telling you if Missouri wants to help people in need, it will have to cut money to our schools. This isn’t true. You have to ask yourself: “Why are they trying to make life more miserable for the person flipping your burger, stocking the shelves at Walmart and helping your grandmother take a bath? What do they get out of it? Do they just want our state to fail?”
This is wrong and they need to hear from you now! Find contact information for your state legislator by visiting house.mo.gov/legislatorlookup.aspx. Tell them to help Missouri to pull itself out of poverty and be truthful to us.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood