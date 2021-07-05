I (an A4 resident of 40-plus years) consider the Aug. 3 vote on Prop 1 to be a vote of trust ... the trust that I, and a majority of Webster Groves voters, put in each city council member when we elected them to office. A vote for any candidate signals your trust in their decision making and judgment. Studying a candidate’s platform and campaign should lead to a voter’s confidence in their favored candidate.
That the council approved the A4 zoning changes (after the changes were unanimously approved by the zoning commission after six months of discussion and open meetings) should come as no surprise to any informed voter. Housing choice and affordable housing have been popular themes with all the council members currently serving, and they are voting true to their word.
A last minute attempt to overturn the council’s decision is insulting not just to the council members, but to all the voters who elected them to office. I do not argue that the right to overturn a council decision by petition and ballot is wrong, but in this instance, a misguided use of that tool. In addition, does Webster Groves want the reputation of dog whistles, whisper campaigns and misinformation guiding us? I think we are a better community than that!
Vote “No” on Prop 1 on Aug. 3 to stop the attempt to overturn the city council’s decision!
Connie Evans
Webster Groves