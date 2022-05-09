In August, Webster Groves School District voters will vote on a bond issue to address facilities improvements. While many improvements are needed, synthetic turf is not one I support.
Synthetic turf creates environmental problems including microplastic pollution, water and soil contamination, and chemical runoff. It contributes to flooding, emits greenhouse gases and creates heat islands. Its maintenance may require pesticides, antimicrobials, surface conditioners and additional infill products, all containing toxic chemicals. At the end of its eight to 10-year life cycle, it will go to the landfill.
The toxins in synthetic turf also pose risks to human health. These include carcinogens, neurotoxins, reproductive toxins, allergens, and respiratory irritants, and some have been shown to blunt immune function. They can be inhaled, absorbed through skin or wounds, or ingested. A recent EPA study showed that data is lacking on the health risks from exposure to tire crumb rubber — the main source of synthetic field infill. Part II of this study will include biomonitoring research from the CDC, but risks to human health cannot be appropriately assessed based on current research.
Synthetic turf also contributes to human health risks due to the excessive heat it generates, measured at temperatures as high as 200 degrees. Some studies have also shown increased risk of physical injuries, including rotational injuries and concussions for athletes playing on synthetic turf.
Properly maintained grass fields are the safer choice for both human health and the environment. I urge the Webster Groves School District board of education and administration to choose natural grass fields for our community and our kids.
Learn more from the Jan. 27, 2022, webinar “Environmental Health Impacts of Synthetic Turf and Safer Alternatives” presented by the Collaborative on Health and the Environment” at healthandenvironment.org/webinars/96595 or download the “Synthetic Turf Report: Industry’s Claims Versus the Science from the Environment & Human Health, Inc.,” at www.ehhi.org/artificial-turf.
Laura Rose
Webster Groves