Please join me in voting “Yes” on Prop S on Aug. 2 for the Webster Groves School District’s zero-tax-rate-increase bond issue. The needs and projects funded with this bond issue focus on infrastructure, safety and accessibility. The district, with critical input from its Building Advisory Committee, developed a comprehensive plan to address these goals. The list of work that will take place is extensive and every school in the district will be positively impacted.
One of the safety projects that will be addressed is fire suppression and ventilation improvements for the Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) classrooms at both Webster Groves High School and Hixson Middle School. Cabinets and counter tops, which have been at the high school for decades, including when I was a FACS student in the 1990s, will also be replaced. I have twin daughters at Webster Groves High School who have also studied FACS in those same unmodified classrooms.
In addition to the necessary FACS improvements, there are so many other needs — not wants — across the district that will be addressed through Prop S. Water infiltration mitigation will be addressed at six of the district’s schools, which is long overdue and something that most homeowners can relate to.
Other projects include parking lot drainage improvements, HVAC, electrical and other building system updates, and countless other projects.
As a newly appointed member of the district’s Building Advisory Committee and an engineer working for a public agency in the region, I look forward to being involved in the oversight of this bond issue work over the next few years. Please vote “Yes” on S!
Anne Lamitola, PE
WGHS class of 1995 alum
WGHS class of 2024 parent