According to “Mission: St. Louis,” one in five people in St. Louis are living in poverty. While this number may sound shocking, anybody driving around St. Louis can see the clear neighborhood divides. Taking a drive down Delmar Boulevard brings this incredible divide to life.
When I began volunteering with The Borgen Project, I began thinking about ending world poverty in a different way. Previously, I viewed all poverty work as being done through the non-profit sector, and while I still believe that to be true, I have learned about the impacts that government policy has on ending poverty. The Borgen Project is working to get poverty-reducing legislation passed. The types of policies that The Borgen Project is working on would benefit communities in St. Louis immensely.
Although there are non-profits like The Borgen Project, people in St. Louis need to step up and fight for change as well. Especially here in Webster-Kirkwood, we are living in a bubble. A bubble that doesn’t have to see what is going on in our city. But the reality is, people in St. Louis are suffering and it is up to us to fight for change.
Do you want to make a change but don’t know how? Contact Sen. Roy Blunt and Sen. Josh Hawley. Encourage them to co-sponsor poverty-reduction legislation like the International Affairs Budget or the Global Health Security Act!
Kamryn Moore
Webster Groves