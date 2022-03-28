Pacific Place Urban Senior Living was developed and built in 1987. Nestled in the heart of the Old Orchard Shopping District in bustling Webster Groves, it is celebrating 35 years of unique independent senior living.
Retirement is not a time in one’s life to be restricted or to reluctantly accept limitations. It is the time to be in the heart of the action. It is a time to enjoy life to its fullest. Pacific Place is committed to assisting residents with this worthwhile goal with maintenance-free living and a friendly, personable staff that knows every resident by name.
With only 33 apartment homes and cottages, Pacific Place is truly unique in its overall size and location.
A few steps from a resident’s front door is a very diverse and entertaining neighborhood. Barbecue on the patio or relax in the wine garden. Try a gourmet meal in one of the nearby restaurants or in Pacific Place’s award-winning restaurant The Big Sky Cafe.
View the latest exhibit at the onsite gallery, The Old Orchard Gallery, or attend an exercise or watercolor class. Just around the corner, see a show at The Repertory Theatre.
Join family and friends to shop the new boutiques in the neighborhood and stop for ice cream.
Here residents will discover that where they live has an unmistakable influence on how they live. It is all part of retirement living at Pacific Place. Call or visit today to find out more.
45 S. Old Orchard | Webster Groves | 314-961-3041 | www.pacificplaceseniorliving.com