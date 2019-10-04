The Webster Groves City Council on Oct. 1 agreed to enter into an agreement for a streetscape project in the Crossroads Business District with Cochran Engineering for up to $33,277. Crossroads is located on Big Bend Boulevard between Elm and Gray avenues.
Mara Perry, the city’s director of planning and development, said project funds will be paid from the city’s capital improvement sales tax fund and by the Crossroads Special Business District.
After two submittals in recent years for streetscape federal funding were rejected, the district requested the city move forward with a first phase of work using city funds.
Among other items, the project will allow for more parking in front of businesses. Perry said the project is part of improvements called for in a 20-year-old master plan for the district.
Mayor Gerry Welch said she was surprised that work wouldn’t extend east of Elm on Big Bend, to include businesses such as the Schnucks Market.
Perry said the focus will be on the smaller storefronts west of Elm, where sidewalks allow for pedestrian traffic, as well as on-street parking.
City Manager Steve Wylie said there have been no significant improvements to the district for a long time.