In August and September, the city of Webster Groves conducted community engagement activities to learn what residents are seeking for updates to Ivory Crockett Park. With both an event and a survey, more than 100 residents shared their opinions.
Through feedback, the parks department determined that the sports courts have the highest need for improvement, followed by the playground and restrooms. Many survey respondents requested a water feature or spray ground. The full results of the survey can be viewed at tinyurl.com/23dkp7h4.
Basketball courts are scheduled for a spring installation as soon as evening temperatures are above 70 degrees. Parks department staff recommended the tennis court be renovated into a multipurpose court space, including lines for youth basketball, pickleball and corkball. Staff also recommended purchasing youth basketball backboards and two sets of movable pickleball nets.
Additional upgrade possibilities include playground additions, such as a web climber, and improved swings; replacing the two non-matching pavilions with one larger structure; and an upgraded restroom with automatic locking doors on a timer.
Staff currently awaits input from the Webster Groves City Council for a plan moving forward.