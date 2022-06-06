In the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, members of the Webster Groves School District Building Advisory Committee have been contacted by concerned parents about the security of the Webster Groves School District facilities. We wanted to take a moment to inform the community of the many safety and security upgrades that the Webster Groves School District has implemented over the past few years, and outline the continued safety and security improvements planned in the upcoming Proposition S.
While the completed Prop E bond issue was most notable for the Hixson addition, it also contained a substantial safety and security package for all of the district’s buildings. With the funds from Prop E, we were able to construct secure entrance vestibules for every school building. These are the only points of ingress and egress available during the school day for visitors. The secure vestibules include impact-resistant materials, double barriers that are monitored and require guests to be granted entrance, key card entry systems for staff, and computers to allow the identity of visitors to be cross referenced with the federal sexual offender registry. Additional cameras were added to these vestibules along with additional cameras located on the exterior of each building. An intruder alert system was implemented, which contacts security officials and dispatches police with a touch of a button.
All existing ground-level exterior doors and windows were also upgraded with the application of impact-resistant materials. In addition to these physical upgrades, a new portable radio system was implemented allowing instant communication between staff in all the school buildings, the administration offices and school resource officers.
In the upcoming Prop S bond issue, along with many other facilities projects, is the next stage of safety and security upgrades. The focus will be on the expansion of exterior door access controls, upgrading camera servers, and additional improvements to the interior of the building and the individual classrooms. Upgrades to classroom doors, door frames and assemblies (current classroom doors already have designated intruder door latch devices that were added in years past), and the addition of card readers at primary entry points will also be addressed.
Additional card readers will eliminate the use of physical keys by staff to enter buildings, and allow for automatic lockdown of exterior doors in the case of an intruder threat. The addition of updated exterior and interior signage or wayfinding will also be included. New signage will assist visitors with locating the correct entry for screening before being allowed into the building.
We would like to thank the community for its continued support to help keep our schools and facilities as safe and secure as possible for all our students and staff.
Webster Groves School District
Building Advisory Committee