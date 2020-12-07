An investigation into the Kirkwood School District’s handling of past sexual abuse allegations continues to move forward.
Encompass Resolution, LLC, hired in August after sexual abuse allegations involving former teachers and coaches surfaced on social media, is now interviewing several individuals about their experiences with the district related to matters of the investigation.
The Kansas City-based firm has compiled and reviewed hundreds of pages of posts from the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook group where survivors have shared their stories. It has also conducted an initial review of board polices related to the reporting and handling of past sexual abuse claims.
Encompass Resolution has also surveyed hundreds of Kirkwood School District students, parents, staff members and teachers about the district’s culture and climate as it relates to the reporting and handling of sexual abuse allegations.
In full cooperation with Encompass Resolution, the district distributed the surveys to students, parents, staff and teachers at Kirkwood High School, as well as both middle schools. Administrative services staff members were also surveyed.
The firm has also requested, received and is reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation from the Kirkwood School District, including prior investigative files.
“The district has fully cooperated with the documentation requests by Encompass (Resolution), and has assisted in the distribution of surveys,” Howard Fields III, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said during an update at the Nov. 30 Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting. “The district has also updated several sections of our website to aid in the reporting of sexual abuse, misconduct and inappropriate behavior.”
Fields said a representative from Encompass Resolution is expected to present a “substantial update” to the school board at its meeting on Jan. 25, 2021.