Kirkwood School District officials are continuing to discuss redistricting.
Matt Bailey, the district’s assistant superintendent for Data, Intervention and Supports, updated the board of education on the progress of recent redistricting efforts at recent work session. Bailey said he is currently working with a group of more than 120 volunteers to begin the process of drawing the district’s first new boundary maps in over 40 years and dividing students among five elementary schools and two middle schools. The volunteers have been coordinated via Zoom breakout sessions and small groups.
“We’ve had lots of great engagement and developed a mission,” Bailey said. “The team takes their work very seriously.”
Bailey said the volunteers are looking at demographic data, including current enrollment data and projections, to guide the redistricting process. One of the goals is to identify opportunities to improve capacity strain, following a failed effort on the June 2 election ballot — Prop S — which would have permitted the district to construct an additional elementary school.
“The consensus that continued to come back was that there doesn’t seem to be a lot of capacity to be moving students around,” said Bailey. “The team was interested in looking at what data we can gather and wanted to see if there are capacity opportunities for our students to take advantage of.”
Board Member Darnel Frost asked Bailey if he was comfortable with the diversity of the volunteer group. Bailey admitted that he was “not yet” satisfied, but that he continues to do outreach to find more volunteers to add to the discussion.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich commented on the progress, reminding school families that even with the interruption of COVID-19, the district is still predicted to grow by 4-5% in the next five years, according to recent demographic studies. Ulrich said without the proposed additional school building, the district has few options to take on the increased capacity save for what has already been occurring — retrofitting rooms not intended for students as additional teaching spaces.
“We need to work with our parents and let them know what’s going on. We have a capacity issue going on right now. We went to the public to help us address it and it wasn’t successful. However, the need still exists,” said Ulrich. “These buildings were built when there was not space dedicated for reading intervention, for math intervention — not to mention they were built before special education laws were in place. We need to ask our voting public for help on how to tackle this problem. It’s not something that’s going away.”
Ulrich did not specify a solution, but said the board should consider making a proposal to voters as early as the next municipal election on April 6, 2021.