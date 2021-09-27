The city of Kirkwood will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m., to collect public input for Vision Zero, a project with a goal of zero traffic-related fatalities and injuries in Kirkwood.
Vision Zero seeks to increase safety, health and equitable mobility for all, with an emphasis on design solutions that account for human error.
Learn how to get involved at www.kirkwoodvisionzero.com.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m., the city will hold a virtual public meeting on the topic of exploring a Grant’s Trail extension into downtown Kirkwood. The extension would connect to key destinations around downtown Kirkwood, increasing transportation opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists.
An upcoming exploratory study will establish the community’s vision and goals for the extension and determine the best route. In spring 2022, the proposed extension will be submitted for a grant that would help fund initial construction.
For further details, see the city’s website at www.kirkwoodmo.org.