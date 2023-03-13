The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra continues its 2022-2023 season with a slew of impressive and colorful performances. All concerts are at Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., unless otherwise noted.

Check out a full list of upcoming performances and purchase tickets at slso.org.

Beethoven and Mendelssohn

Nicholas McGegan returns for a dramatic musical pairing works by Beethoven and Mendelssohn, inspired by famed author Goethe.

• Friday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m.

Indigo Girls

The Grammy Award-winning Indigo Girls — Amy Ray and Emily Saliers — join the SLSO, performing folk-rock hits from their career spanning the past four decades.

• Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m.

Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances

Pianist Vikingur Ólafsson returns to perform with Stéphane and the SLSO for this one-night-only bon voyage concert before they take the program on a five-city European tour.

• Thursday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.

Youth Orchestra Features Concerto Competition Winner

Be inspired by the next generation of incredible musicians.

• Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m.

Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart

Over the long and lauded course of his unique creative run, Béla Fleck — the world’s premier banjo virtuoso and a celebrated musical adventurer — has both dug deep into his instrument’s complex global history and unlocked the breadth of its possibilities.

• Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.