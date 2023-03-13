The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra continues its 2022-2023 season with a slew of impressive and colorful performances. All concerts are at Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., unless otherwise noted.
Check out a full list of upcoming performances and purchase tickets at slso.org.
Beethoven and Mendelssohn
Nicholas McGegan returns for a dramatic musical pairing works by Beethoven and Mendelssohn, inspired by famed author Goethe.
• Friday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m.
Indigo Girls
The Grammy Award-winning Indigo Girls — Amy Ray and Emily Saliers — join the SLSO, performing folk-rock hits from their career spanning the past four decades.
• Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m.
Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances
Pianist Vikingur Ólafsson returns to perform with Stéphane and the SLSO for this one-night-only bon voyage concert before they take the program on a five-city European tour.
• Thursday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.
Youth Orchestra Features Concerto Competition Winner
Be inspired by the next generation of incredible musicians.
• Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m.
Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart
Over the long and lauded course of his unique creative run, Béla Fleck — the world’s premier banjo virtuoso and a celebrated musical adventurer — has both dug deep into his instrument’s complex global history and unlocked the breadth of its possibilities.
• Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.