Kirkwood Senior Travel Club trips are designed to offer a chance to experience hidden gems around the St. Louis area. All trips depart from, and return to, the Kirkwood Community Center.
Upcoming trips include the following:
Daniel Boone and Wine Country, Thursday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit the historic Daniel Boone Home in Defiance, Missouri, and other historic structures in the area before enjoying lunch at Kate’s at Oak Crossing. Explore the quaint town of Augusta and two nearby wineries. All tours, lunch and one wine tasting are included. Cost is $135 for residents, $150 for non-residents.
Arthur, Illinois: Amish Strawberry Festival, Saturday, June 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This trip provides not only an intimate view of the Amish way of life, but also some of the best home cooking you’ll ever taste. All tours and lunch are in a real Amish home and included in the price. Cost is $170 for residents, $185 for non-residents.
Warm Springs Ranch and Motorcar Museum, Tuesday, June 20, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Home of the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding operations, Warm Springs Ranch has more than 70 Clydesdales. Along with touring the ranch, there will be lunch at Brew Brothers and a visit to Mitchell Antique Motocar museum. All tours and lunch are included. Cost is $130 for residents, $145 for non-residents.
For more details or to reserve a spot for one of the trips, call 314-822-5855.