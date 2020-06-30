Virtual Chamber Luncheon, Tuesday, July 14, noon - 1 p.m. — Join fellow chamber members and guests via Zoom for this free virtual general membership luncheon. RSVP here.
Chamber Women's Group Virtual Meeting, Thursday, July 16, 1 - 2 p.m. — Join the ladies virtually in this free Zoom meeting. This month's topic is "Business Changes & Adaptations." Speakers include Joan Pace and Lorilee Cummings. RSVP here.
July After Hours Experience, Thursday, July 23, 5-7 p.m., Kirkwood Florist, 10515 Manchester Road — This live and in-person outdoor event will practice social distancing and include masks and hand sanitizer stations. RSVP here.