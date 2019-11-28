Webster Groves
The 2019 Holiday House Tour will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour Webster homes decked out for the holidays and enjoy refreshments and live music at a holiday boutique at Steger Sixth Grade Center, 701 N. Rock Hill. Advance tickets are $20 and are available at Straub’s and Freddie’s Market in Webster Groves or online through Eventbrite. Day of tickets will be available for $25 at the holiday boutique. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/websterholidayhousetour or call 314-502-9586.
Mary Queen of Peace
A Neighborhood Holiday House Tour & Dinner and Home Accessory Market will be hosted by the Mary Queen of Peace Women’s League on Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 to 7 p.m., at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Parish, 676 W. Lockwood Ave. Enjoy a tour of six homes decorated for the holidays and a catered dinner in the school gym. Dinner is included with the price of a reservation. Tour tickets are $30 each. Visit www.mqpwg.weshareonline.org to make reservations or call 314-962-2311.