While “Unsung” closes on Sept. 1 at Webster Arts, 2 Summit Ave., there’s plenty to look forward to this fall season.
An opening reception for new exhibit “Opposites Attract” will be held Sept. 12.
The Fall Still Life Series will be held Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30. All classes run from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $60 for a four-class pass. Bring your own art supplies or any medium and experienced artists will mentor and provide guidance throughout the evening.
Quiet Hours will be held Mondays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25; and Oct. 2. These free sessions are held from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring your favorite writing tools, art tools or a good book and spend an afternoon in the gallery, full of artistic inspiration.
Show off your smarts while supporting the arts with the Webster Arts Trivia Night on Friday, Nov. 3, at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave. Tickets are $25 per person.
Register for events and learn more at webster-arts.org.