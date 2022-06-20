A stand-up-and-cheer musical that makes the most of its moves and moments, “The Karate Kid: The Musical” is a triumph for Stages St. Louis.
With its inspirational underdog storyline and a multi-generational appeal that transcends a formula 1984 movie script, the musical version takes those familiar beats and capitalizes on the warm glow of nostalgia. Perhaps against all odds, this slick production genuinely connects to an audience, wearing its heart of gold on its gi.
With its impeccable technical elements and a captivating East-meets- West aura, director Amon Miyamoto has polished this big-deal show to dazzle with crisp movements, stunning scenic and lighting designs, and a seamless flow despite a long first act.
For those who haven’t seen “The Karate Kid” film from 1984, which garnered an Oscar nomination for Noriyuki “Pat” Morita as Mr. Miyagi, watching it isn’t a prerequisite. The message of using your head and heart — not fists — to win in life is evergreen.
This world premiere, with its winsome Miyagi-verse a major factor, runs through Sunday, June 26, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
Where it lands after that depends on what’s referred to as “a pre-Broadway tryout,” which means it is a work in progress. For now, it is in a first-reaction phase, and what is seen here might not be the completed licensed material.
The simple premise is this: Widowed mom and her teenage son move from New Jersey to Southern California, and while she has a good job, the Italian kid with the Jersey accent doesn’t fit in with the surfer crowd.
Daniel LaRusso becomes a target of elitist punks who train at the same high-intensive karate school — the Cobra Kai dojo. Mr. Miyagi, the Okinawa-born maintenance man/gardener, happens to be a martial arts master and trains Daniel to fight in an all-valley tournament a few months away.
While the movie has a distinctively 1980s signature, not unlike “Footloose,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “Fame” and “Risky Business” back in the day, it has become a pop culture classic as much known for Mr. Miyagi’s words of wisdom as the iconic “crane” move. (And that big moment prompts more cheers.)
The musical’s book is adapted by screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen, who based the original film in part on his own experiences. In broad strokes, Kamen capitalizes on the key pieces — mother and son starting a new life, teenage boy not fitting into the California coastal milieu, the maintenance man who becomes a father figure, and the David vs. Goliath battle royale.
What is new is that the musical is framed as Mr. Miyagi’s memory, thus we return to the 1980s, and the journey of how he and Daniel developed a deep bond.
A striking sense of rhythm is noteworthy throughout every ensemble number with vibrant, precise choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid that uniquely stands out. A mix of modern hip hop and traditional, cultural Far East dance, it is extraordinary in execution.
It’s rare that a big, splashy musical number receives a standing ovation midway through the first act, but the bravado of “Strike First, Strike Hard, No Mercy” was a showstopper that prompted many in the opening night crowd to leap from their seats in enthusiastic applause.
Alan H. Green, who plays the brutal taskmaster John Kreese, had the crowd at his first snarl and his fierce performance as the unsavory “win-at-all-costs” sensei.
Credit goes to the engaging ensemble — a mix of seasoned pros and energetic young performers — for its contributions to Stages St. Louis meeting this moment.
John Cardoza is the lynchpin here — charming and earnest, and all the relationships hinge on his likability as Daniel LaRusso. He develops a palpable bond with Mr. Miyagi — Jovanni Sy in an unforgettable heart-tugging performance.
Daniel and his mother, Lucille, played by the wondrous Kate Baldwin, a two-time Tony nominee, are at different crossroads, which they express clearly in songs.
Music Director Andrew Resnick’s strong arrangements are another noteworthy element, as is John Clancy’s orchestrations.
It is evident that all the technical parts came together in such a high level, indelible way as to mesmerize. The black and red imagery is bold and impressive.
With its angles and moving doors, windows and walls, the stunning set design by Tony winner Derek McLane is one of the finest ever executed here — and another reason to wax rhapsodic. So is Tony winner Bradley King’s exceptional lighting design.
With its snappy pace and mostly upbeat score, “The Karate Kid — the Musical” turns into a fun time meant to be shared with a pumped-up crowd.
The musical runs through Sunday, June 26. For more information, visit www. StagesSTL.org.