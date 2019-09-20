A very cruel man in Crestwood stabbed his neighbor’s dog seven times, then stood on his property with a handgun, according to the police report. He seemed to be challenging the border collie’s owners, his neighbors, to just try to do something about his heinous act.
He was standing his ground – gun in hand and ready. That’s just one of many “unwanted gifts” our legislators have foisted on us over the years – “stand your ground.” It turns the stomach.
Who asked for this?
Our legislators started giving us unwanted gun gifts with their concealed weapons bill, after we clearly told them we did not want this in a statewide vote. In the Webster Groves-Crestwood area, the votes against concealed carry ran about 75 percent against gun-toting.
Since state voters rejected concealed carry in 1999, Jeff City has given us a virtual end to permits, a lower age limit to carry, open carry for your AR-15, and “stand your ground” with your loaded weapon if you feel threatened, perhaps after you’ve carved up a neighbor’s dog.
I literally shrieked with the laughter of a hobgoblin when I heard Gov. Parson reject the idea of a special session to address gun violence – in favor of the important work of securing tax breaks on auto and boat sales. Even more ludicrous was his presence at a Sept. 10 meeting on ending urban gun violence.
Parson believes it’s a complex issue that his majority party legislators can take up in regular session. He echoes President Trump who says it’s a complex issue that his party can take up in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell says gun violence is a complex issue that senators cannot take up until he knows what Trump might sign into law.
While our political leaders confess ignorance as to how to address gun violence, outraged citizens write letters to the editor to papers like this one with plenty of solutions on the gun issue.
Among the citizenry’s solutions:
•Restore gun permit laws and add some “red flag” provisions to help get guns out of the hands of haters, known criminals and the disturbed.
•Ban assault weapons and multi-round clips that allow gunners to kill a dozen people down at your local Walmart in a matter of 30 seconds.
•Require gun owners to take out insurance, just as we do on automobiles, in case their weapons are kept carelessly and end up in the hands of those who commit crimes involving gun violence.
•If 300 million guns in this country cannot be permitted and red-flagged in dire stuations, then start regulating the bullets used that tear apart the bodies of school children and Walmart shoppers.
This is not brain science, folks, but our politicians are just too interested in offering up gifts for the gun lobby and special interests in return for campaign cash. We don’t qualify as “special” and they don’t seem all that “interested” in our safety or that of our neighbors.