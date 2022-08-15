The infamous Douglass Hill project was a failed project — ill conceived, and mismanaged in every possible way by the developers who could not even come up with a train schedule to inform the community of that impact on the project.
Thankfully, the Douglass Hill project never was, and never will be. The Webster Groves City Council, school board and the Webster citizens rejected this project soundly. The so-called Douglass Hill project was an abject failure and that name needs to be put into the dustbin of failed projects, hopefully not brought up again here.
The developer continues to blame everybody and anybody but themselves. They had a shot, but they blew it miserably.
Shady Creek has potential. The city needs to take away the plan development zoning and allow the owners themselves to negotiate for themselves who buys their property and for what price — not eminent domain.
Our neighbors to the west in Kirkwood have announced another huge apartment project on Kirkwood Road — no tax increment financing, no eminent domain. Developers paid cash on the barrelhead. Webster Groves needs to untie the hands of the owners of the Shady Creek property and watch that potential grow.
Michael Chekoudjian
Webster Groves