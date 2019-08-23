Visit the YMCA Trout Lodge in Potosi, Missouri, for unparalleled activity options and get ready to unplug from electronics and reconnect with nature and each other!
This year-round destination is in the Missouri’s eastern Ozarks and a convenient 90 minutes south of St. Louis. Adventure awaits on the 5,200-acre campus featuring forest-covered hills and 360-acre private lake.
The extensive list of activities offer something for everyone, such as zip lines, swimming, climbing tower, high ropes course, mud cave, horseback riding, fishing, mini-golf, archery, kayaking, paddle boarding, banana boat, waterslide, pirate pontoon, arts and crafts, hiking, biking and so much more.
Rates include hotel-style or cabin lodging, buffet style meals and many of the activities. Children 4 and under are free.
The YMCA Trout Lodge is located at 13528 State Hwy AA, Potosi, Missouri. For reservations or more information, visit www.ymcaoftheozarks.org.