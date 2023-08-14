The city’s latest “spin” on its Kirkwood Road proposal is disingenuous at best. What started as a reasonable idea of extending downtown traffic configuration — one traffic lane, one for parking — a couple of blocks north on the east side is now an urgently necessary reconstruction of our most heavily traveled road as a matter of public safety. Really?
If city officials believe north Kirkwood Road to be a “high-injury” area, why are we just now hearing about it? And even if they can support this claim with data, they seem to be saying a 10% reduction in traffic speed would vastly enhance public safety. There are at least two ways to achieve this speed reduction goal. We can spend hundreds of thousand of dollars to create permanent traffic congestion north of downtown, or we can just change the speed limit and ask our police department to enforce it.
Stitching The James into the fabric of downtown makes sense, and after approving the project’s site plan, we’re probably obligated to do so. But there is no good reason to push that condition past the Alpine Shop and no reason at all to involve the southbound lanes. Yes, we have a serious parking problem downtown (ask any business owner on Argonne or Jefferson), but wrecking this vital arterial road for the sake of a few new spaces north of Washington doesn’t begin to address that problem. It wastes a boatload of money — money better spent, I’d say, fixing our rickety electric grid and leaky water system.
Kevin Chapman
Kirkwood