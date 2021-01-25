Our community has slowly crumbled under the pressures of the pandemic. We need to fight against the cruelty that has emerged in our area. From the increase of criminal activity to the non-stop violence that has arrived at our streets, we need to take a lesson from Leslie Gibson McCarthy who writes in her column “The Answer Is...” (WKT Jan. 15): “We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society.” She’s right. Amidst our current pandemic, what we need most is kindness.
Between the capital riots and the political turmoil taking over our country, tensions are rising. Today, I have a message to the general public, a plea to everyone.
We need to take a step back from our contrasting political views. While we may have different view points on how to arrive at solutions, isn’t the goal of all political parties to better the nation? We need to unite together and rid ourselves of the political division and fight against our common enemy: COVID-19. We need to fix our society, and only then can we emerge victorious from this pandemic.
Annie Pan
Olivette