Tucked away beneath Marsha Schuman’s pool table is a piece of art St. Louisans most certainly would like to see.
A tapestry depicting iconic St. Louis landmarks is folded carefully, protected by a cloth. Currently, it rarely sees the light of day, but that hasn’t always been the case over the artwork’s 41-year history.
The large tapestry, 20-feet long by 4-feet wide, depicts 10 St. Louis area landmarks: the old Busch Stadium, the S.S. Admiral steamboat, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the Old Cathedral, the downtown skyline, the Gateway Arch, Union Station, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Milles Fountain, and the statue of Louis IX in Forest Park.
Thousands of orange, red, brown, black, and white wool carpet loops were used to create a “bas-relief” effect where shapes stand out from the background.
Schuman said depictions on the tapestry have historic and personal meaning to St. Louisans. For Schuman, the S.S. Admiral reminds her of dancing with her grandparents before the steamboat was sold for scrap. Every St. Louisan can look at the tapestry and remember something meaningful, Schuman said.
“I just want St. Louisans to feel what I feel,” Schuman said.
For 28 years, the tapestry was displayed on the walls of Damar Travel, David and Marsha Schuman’s travel company.
Prior to that, the tapestry hung for 12 years at the offices of Community Federal Savings and Loan in Des Peres, greeting patrons of the “blue chip of the savings business” until the bank’s failure in 1990. The Schumans bought the piece that same year.
Community Federal Savings and Loan commissioned world renowned artist Ken Weaver of Atlanta to make the piece. Weaver sent his designs to a factory in Sweden where it was fabricated using 100% wool.
When the Schumans heard about an auction at the bank’s headquarters, Martha Schuman knew the tapestry would look perfect at Damar Travel. For people leaving St. Louis to travel domestically or internationally, a reminder of the beauty in their home city would keep them coming back.
“Don’t come home without it,” Schuman told her husband, who attended the auction on the day of his wife’s birthday.
On display for almost three decades at Damar Travel, the Schumanns brought it home in 2018 when they retired from the travel industry. However, it has never been Schuman’s intention to keep the art all to herself.
“People deserve to see it,” Schuman said.
Schuman is selling the tapestry with the hope that someday it will be displayed in a prominent, public space where St. Louisan’s can see it in all its glory.
She has contacted hotels, museums and even corporations to gauge their interest in buying the artwork. She has yet to find a buyer.
Schuman said proceeds from the sale of the tapestry will benefit her 39 year old daughter who has multiple sclerosis. Schuman hopes to sell the tapestry by Sep. 21, her daughter’s 40th birthday.
For all inquiries, contact Marsha Schuman at marshagshuman@gmail.com.