After 30 years in the industry, Peter J. Sutton finally fulfilled a long-held dream to open his own jewelry studio. Following pandemic delays, Fire and Facet Studios opened at 601A E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves on July 9, 2021.
Fire and Facet specializes in uncommon fine jewelry. The master jewelers employed there can design a one-of-a-kind custom piece using your ideas and even your family heirlooms. Fire and Facet offers sympathetic restorations, meticulous repairs and professional appraisals. The company is also proud to feature the work of several different independent jewelry artists.
“We are surprised — and grateful! — for the enthusiasm of the folks in our neighborhood,” said Sutton. “So many residents have stopped in to introduce themselves and see what we’re all about, and that’s just one of the great things about being here in Webster.”
“And our visitors are always happy when we offer to clean and polish their jewelry while they look around,” continued Sutton. “We hear ‘Oh wow, it looks brand new!’ quite a bit, and that makes our day!”
The Fire and Facet team includes a dedicated foodie, a published writer, and a collector of artisan-crafted quilts. The creative staff will work tirelessly to find or create the perfect piece to suit anyone’s unique taste.
Have heirloom jewelry that you cherish but the style is not quite you? Bring it in to Fire and Facet and have a conversation with an expert about styles you love in order to create something jaw-dropping.
Recently, the team at Fire and Facet designed and crafted a custom ring using a client’s own diamonds from her inherited jewelry. The team worked with her on a completely original design and she was thrilled with the results.
From her Google review: “I inherited a very special diamond ring that had been in my family for generations,” she said, adding that the ring was not her personal style and did not fit. She spoke to other area jewelers, “but no one had the immediate excitement about this project that Peter had. We spent time discussing my style and how we could incorporate other inherited diamonds into the design. Peter designed it with me, and Cindy — the Studio’s master jeweler — hand-cut the plate.” The end result? “A completely custom design that left me and my family speechless!”
For a business owner, said Sutton, there is nothing more satisfying than a delighted client.
“I get so much joy from seeing that people recognize my own enthusiasm and love for what I do. They truly appreciate how my experience can bring their ideas to life,” he said. “We create ‘wearable sentiment’ and that is very gratifying.”
In addition to custom creations and consultations, Fire and Facet’s team can answer any inquiries about the jewelry process.
“Clients often tell us they feel very comfortable bringing us their jewelry questions,” said Sutton. “They appreciate the time we spend explaining our processes, whether it’s a complex repair, working through a custom design, or an evaluation of an inherited collection. Our clients know we are passionate about addressing their needs.”
Fire and Facet was also recently featured in Jewelers Circular Keystone Magazine in an article about jewelers who started new businesses during the pandemic.
Clients love Fire and Facet’s dedication to their customers. Catherine Barth says it all:
“What a great jeweler!” she said. “My now-fiance went to Fire and Facet to find the ring he proposed to me with. It is beautiful and a perfect fit. I am so in love with it and him!”
601A E. Lockwood Ave. • 314-731-6008 • www.fireandfacetstudios.com