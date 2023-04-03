Recently returning home after two months out of town, my wife and I learned of a serious problem in Webster Groves. We were stunned to hear that our mayor and city council had terminated our firefighters union contract.
Consequently, we’ve been delving into what happened. We’ve lived in Webster close to 40 years, and I remember years ago when our firefighters had a revolving door of recruits leaving after a short time to go to higher paying districts. This meant we often had younger, less experienced firefighters — a cause for grave concern with our larger, older frame homes and sizable senior population.
At that time, the union said the pay scale was an issue, and a study was conducted by a committee of competent Webster residents. It resulted in addressing the pay, and over the years, our firehouses have been filled with many longterm, experienced first responders.
Regarding the current situation, we learned that recently Webster’s brand new south side firehouse had its firetruck out of commission for a week — and both ambulances were out for days. That is shocking, dangerous and unacceptable for our community and our firefighters/paramedics.
How many times have we praised our fire and police for putting their well-being on the line to protect our property and loved ones? Our community needs to take notice now. If we’re facing a budget deficit (as we have in other years), we need to understand all the facts and find the best solutions. City leaders cite overtime pay for firefighters as the reason for taking drastic action, yet the union has offered possible options to address this. A solution of cutting off an arm to lose weight is comparable to terminating our firefighters contract and dissing our heroes to balance a budget!
Mark Voellinger
Webster Groves