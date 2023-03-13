Season tickets are now on sale for Union Avenue Opera’s 29th festival season. Shows are performed at the historic Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd.
Not all secrets stay in the grave in “The Turn of the Screw,” running at 8 p.m. on July 7-8 and July 15. A young governess travels to a remote country house to care for two orphans. What follows is a series of increasingly ominous, supernatural events that prove something sinister is afoot.
Bursting with fun, “Don Pasquale” runs at 8 p.m. on July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5 Take a trip back to 19th century Rome for this uproarious screwball comedy.
Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, “Ragtime” hits the stage at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 25-26. This historic, hopeful tale weaves together three distinctly American stories.
Single tickets will be on sale soon. Visit unionavenueopera.org for more information.