The Glendale Board of Aldermen on Nov. 18 authorized a collective bargaining agreement between the city and Local 2665/International Association of Firefighters.
The agreement, a first for the city, went into effect on Nov. 20 and runs through June 30, 2023. City Administrator Ben DeClue said negotiations have been ongoing for almost two years, a period in which firefighters have been working without a contract.
“Under the agreement, the firefighters will get their current wage, and, at the start of December will get a two percent increase in their wages,” DeClue said, noting Glendale fire union members unanimously ratified the agreement last week.
Glendale also provides fire protection and dispatch services to Warson Woods. Firefighters average $101,371 per year, which includes benefits.
“It’s a great day in Glendale when we can say we now have an agreement with our teammates on the fire side,” Glendale Mayor Mike Wilcox said.