Support the Kirkwood Pioneers and students with disabilities as they team up for Unified Night Lights on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m., at the E.L. Lyons Memorial Stadium at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave.
Unified Night Lights is a flag football event in which students with and without disabilities play together. Families, friends and community members are invited to cheer for the unified teams and support students.
The first game begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cheer/dance performance at 6:45 p.m. The second game begins at 6:50 p.m. The first 500 students in attendance will receive a T-shirt or Pioneer Bakery cookie and a chance to win a $100 gift card.
Non-perishable food items will be collected to stock Kirkcare’s food pantry. Admission is free. Donations benefit Kirkwood High School special education programs.