The Kirkwood School District will host its seventh annual “Unified Night Lights” flag football game on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m., at Lyons Memorial Stadium at Kirkwood High School, 800 Dougherty Ferry Road.
This special event recreates the excitement of a traditional football game, wherein hundreds of students with and without disabilities will play together.
The Kirkwood High School varsity football players, along with cheerleaders, dance team members, musicians from the band and students with disabilities, will partner for this event.
Unified Night Lights is open to the public. The event is free, but cash donations will be accepted at the door to benefit Kirkwood High School’s special education department.
Parking is available on the Dougherty Ferry and Essex lots, with additional parking available on Chopin.
Schedule of Events
• 6 p.m. Participants storm the field and players are introduced
• 6:30 p.m. Game #1
• 6:45 p.m. Cheer, dance and band performance
• 6:50 p.m. Game #2
• 7:10 p.m. Varsity Valor
• 7:15 p.m. Group Photo
Times are subject to change. In case of rain, there will be indoor activities from 6:15 to 7 p.m.