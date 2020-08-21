Lynn’s Grade: D-
Genre: Thriller
Rating: R for violence and language
The Plot: Frazzled single mom Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is not having a good morning. Late on her way to drop off her son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman) for school, she honks her horn at a gray pickup truck whose driver doesn't move when the stoplight is green. Little does she know, she just angered a psychopath (Russell Crowe), who will stop at nothing to make her life a living hell.
Lynn’s Take: Oh, how the mighty have fallen. I used to enjoy watching Russell Crowe in movies. However, his deranged character is so repugnant and the script so awful that "Unhinged" won't help his sagging career. Known only as "The Man," a now-beefy Crowe growls, grunts and screams in an over-the-top performance.
Surely one of the worst movies of the year, this 90 minutes of mayhem and malice might not exactly be a good entertainment choice during a global pandemic. It's disturbing, vile and a bloody mess. I couldn't wait for it to be over, and I suspect ramping up one's anxiety is not wise in a public health crisis.
The predictable script by Carl Ellsworth, who remade "Red Dawn" and wrote the unforgettable "Red Eye," is filled with plot holes, ridiculous contrivances and stupid decisions by characters.
It's executed like a slasher movie but it attempts to have a point. We see news montages preaching to us about aggressive behaviors and gridlocked traffic. While trying to make "The Man" sympathetic as an emasculated white guy disenfranchised by society — really, you want to go there? — the film fails to make a convincing case that he's powerless and invisible. He's a divorced guy who has just lost his job. OK, stressed out, you can believe. Only he's a pill-popping sadist whose gruesome acts of violence are deeply disturbing.
And how he targets Rachel (Caren Pistorius) and gets into her life is just ludicrous. Jimmi Simpson, who plays Rachel's best friend and lawyer, is sadly wasted in a thankless role.
The film is set in Los Angeles but doesn't really look like it, so during the credits, it states it was filmed in New Orleans. They didn't even try.
"Unhinged" is painfully bad — not even laughably bad. The level of anger expressed by "The Man" is dangerous and indicates it's not the right movie for the moment.
And if you don't think this film was made by Captain Obvious, check out this little tidbit: The song over the credits is "Don't Fear the Reaper."