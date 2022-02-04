The Kirkwood Historical Society presents “Mike’s Unforgettable St. Louis History,” on Monday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m., via Zoom.
Author Mike Kleckner has collected strange, serious, silly and stupefying stories about St. Louis listeners won’t soon forget. Tune in for interesting, eyebrow-raising factoids from decades of article clippings in this quick-reference, easy-reading, entertaining book of historical St. Louis tales and trivia.
Kleckner was born and raised in St. Louis County, and has lived in Kirkwood since 2011.
Connect via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/3s6c69ha. The meeting ID is 883 1030 6963 and the passcode is 642432.