The past is still present and the present is unforgettable in beautiful Posey County, Indiana. Whether exploring the open outdoors, taking in the local arts scene or just enjoying a drink or meal, Posey County will surely astound and amaze.
With its rich history, there’s no limit of fun historical experiences a history buff can find in Posey County. Check out Old Solitude Village, a replica of a mid-19th century pioneer village. The Working Men’s Institute and Library in New Harmony is a must-see for any visitor, housing Indiana’s longest serving library and a fascinating collection of historical relics.
Outdoorsmen will feel right at home in Posey County, with lots to do and see. Challenge yourself with golf, mountain biking, motocross and hiking, or explore the water in a canoe or kayak. Fishing, horseback riding, hunting, cycling and boating are all available. For those who want to see it all, take a Historic New Harmony guided walking tour, test your bravery on a Haunted New Harmony ghost walk or tour the Dusty Barn Distillery, which produces locally-sourced craft rye and bourbon-style whiskeys.
Explore one of several state parks in Posey County including Harmonie State Park, Wabash River Park and Hovey Lake. Immerse yourself in nature at one of the county’s many points of interest, like the Twin Swamps Nature Preserve or pick fresh fruit at the Farview Orchards.
Posey County is also a shopper’s delight, with plenty of great places to browse including antique stores, boutiques, galleries, gift shops, sporting goods and more.
Feeling peckish? Posey County boasts a wide variety of restaurants from fine dining at the Red Geranium in New Harmony to excellent regional barbecue at Hawg N’ Sauce, to midwestern plate lunches, burgers, pizza and other favorites.
Have a festive fall in Posey County with one of many spirited events. On Sept. 10 and 11, take in the beautiful Ohio riverfront in downtown Mt. Vernon with the Mt. Vernon River Days festival. Celebrate this historic town’s 200th birthday with family-friendly events, live entertainment and over 40 food booths.
On Sept. 18 and 19, the beloved “Kunstfest” is back in New Harmony. Kunst means “art” in German and this fan-favorite festival is full of both local and regional artists and celebration of German heritage. Vendors will line the streets showcasing art, gifts, antiques, crafts and more, and many local storefronts will also be open with special promotions during the festival.
Also in New Harmony, check out “Arts in Harmony,” Oct. 16-17. The weekend festival for open air arts, crafts and music will bring local and regional artists to New Harmony to sell their crafts, from paintings, sculpture and jewelry to ceramics, basketry, ironwork, woodwork and furnishings.
Learn more about Posey County and plan your trip at visitposeycounty.com.