Welcome to Forgottonia, nestled comfortably in west-central Illinois’ Lamoine Valley. Ensconced at the center of McDonough County is the province of Macomb, serving as the county seat and Forgottonia’s regional hub. Here, find state parks, retail, recreation, agriculture, manufacturing, amusements, senior living and endless scenic landscapes.
As a tourist destination, Forgottonia is hard to beat with it’s vibrant mix of unique shopping, arts and entertainment, casual and fine dining, events and attractions, and sports and leisure, coupled with fertile fields, historic landmarks, Amish country and rustic small-town charm. All this is set against a backdrop of rural splendor and panoramic pastoral beauty.
Unforgettable Forgottonia’s Macomb is a perfect weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. Macomb is an Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Check out the 16-foot-tall living Lincoln Topiary Monument or take the 10-site “Looking for Lincoln” self guided tour, open 24/7, 365 days a year.
Macomb is also the birthplace of Lizzie Magie, the inventor of Monopoly, and the hometown of Civil Rights pioneer Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, who is the subject of a newly-dedicated 75-foot mural.
Explore miles of rugged foot trails in Argyle Lake State Park. The 93-acre Argyle Lake is perfect for boating and fishing. Spring Lake Park boasts bike trails, boating and fishing opportunities.
Try your hand at disc golf at the Everwood Disc Golf Course, or go on the hunting excursion of a lifetime with the help of many outfitters such as Oak Tree Outfitters.
Learn more and plan your trip at www.visitforgottonia.com.