Welcome to Forgottonia, nestled comfortably in west-central Illinois’ Lamoine Valley.
Ensconced at the center of McDonough County is the province of Macomb, serving as the county seat and Forgottonia’s regional hub. Here, find state parks, retail, recreation, agriculture, manufacturing, amusements, senior living and endless scenic landscapes.
As a tourist destination, Forgottonia is hard to beat with its mix of unique shopping, arts and entertainment, casual and fine dining, events and attractions, and sports and leisure, coupled with fertile fields, historic landmarks, Amish country and rustic small-town charm. All this is set against a backdrop of rural splendor and panoramic pastoral beauty.
Unforgettable Forgottonia’s Macomb is a perfect weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. Macomb is an Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Check out the 16-foot-tall living Lincoln Topiary Monument or take the 10-site “Looking for Lincoln” self-guided tour, open 24/7, 365 days a year.
Macomb is the birthplace of Lizzie Magie, the inventor of the famous game Monopoly. To honor her, the community is developing the world’s largest Monopoly board on its courthouse square.
According to Jock Hedblade, executive director of the Macomb Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, it will start out as an app visitors can use to roll dice, play trivia and move from storefront to storefront. Sculptures are planned at the four corners of the courthouse square reflecting the design of silver monopoly pieces.
Macomb recently received a $40,000 grant to develop the app and sculptures. They are estimated to be unveiled in May 2024.
Explore miles of rugged foot trails in Argyle Lake State Park. The 93-acre Argyle Lake is perfect for boating and fishing. Spring Lake Park boasts bike trails, boating and fishing opportunities.
Try your hand at disc golf at the Everwood Disc Golf Course or go on the hunting excursion of a lifetime with the help of many outfitters such as Oak Tree Outfitters.
