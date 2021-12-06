It is often the kindness of strangers that stays with us. We often don’t even know their names, but we’ll never forget their faces and the kindness they showed us. This month’s “Buzzing Love” stories are proof of that. May we all be that kind stranger to someone else sometime.
My stranger’s kindness happened 36 years ago and it’s still as fresh in my mind today as it was then ... I was driving my van with three kids: 5, 3 and a newborn, headed to the doctor for my baby’s first checkup. I was in the middle of the intersection of Clayton and Brentwood when my car stopped — dead.
When I looked out of my window, I saw a large pool of oil forming on the street. There was a man in a pickup truck behind me, and he honked at me. In my rear view mirror, I saw him motion for me to stay in the car. He got out of his truck, came up to my window, told me not to worry, and that he’d take care of everything.
He put on my flashers, went back to his truck and then positioned his truck in front of my car. He chained the front end of my car to the back of his pick up and towed me to the nearest parking lot. He stayed with my kids while I went inside the building to borrow a phone to call my husband. (There were no cell phones back then ... I was also two weeks postpartum!) He would accept nothing other than a verbal thank you, saying he hoped that if his wife was ever in a similar predicament that someone would do the same for her.
It makes me cry while I’m writing this because I’m not so sure that this would happen anymore. I have been lucky to have many kindnesses shown to me by family and friends. I can’t say the same for strangers, which is why this was so impactful, not to mention the importance and timing of his help.
—Allison Starling, Des Peres
Earlier this fall, I was out for a routine, evening walk in Webster Groves with my husband, carrying a flashlight and wearing a fanny pack with emergency snacks. My cautionary steps, however, didn’t prevent me from losing my balance and falling on the sidewalk. I landed on my left side, bruised my shoulder and worst of all, couldn’t move my left leg. My husband offered to help me get up, but that didn’t work.
Two women from across the street saw what happened and ran over to help. They also offered to help me get up, but I knew I couldn’t do it. While I was coping with my disbelief and deciding what to do, they brought a blanket and pillow. They were quite solicitous.
I finally took them up on their offer to call an ambulance, and these caring women stayed with me until the ambulance arrived. Indeed, I had broken my hip. I was pretty stunned by my accident, but was so appreciative of these strangers who came to my assistance. I never did find out their names, but they symbolize well the kindness of Webster neighbors.
—Kathy Juzenas, Webster Groves
Do you have a story of kindness to share? Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.