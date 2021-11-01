Our city leaders are giving Kirkwood taxpayers a false choice this November with their Proposition 1 Transportation Development District (TDD) proposal.
TDD is the least efficient and fair way to fund our roads. How does taxing a citizen buying groceries equate to the cost of road repairs? This type of taxation isn’t fair. In order to make the process of funding our city street repairs as fair as possible, the cost burden should fall on those who use the roads the most and are responsible for their wear and tear. Missouri took this method to funding its road projects with a recent 2.5 cents gas tax. Seven cities in Missouri have their own local fuel taxes to fund their local road needs.
Our road issues have been with us for a long time. Many of the same elected officials who commissioned that 2015 study on our unmet road needs are still around. Yet, they never had the political will to deal with our number one concern as a city. This inaction has only allowed the problem to get worse as they allowed other budgetary items to crowd out road expenditures. Now they expect road-weary voters to vote for their unfair and excessive plan.
Kirkwood budgets between $5 to $7 million a year for road repairs and improvements. What happens to that money if Prop 1 passes? Ask your elected officials before they hand over Kirkwood’s road problems to an appointed board which does not have to answer to you.
However tempting it may be to vote for any plan that claims to solve this issue once and for all, don’t do it. Our long suffering and neglected citizens deserve another plan which is more fair and has more accountability.
David Anderson
Kirkwood