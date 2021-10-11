I went to the Lodge at Des Peres to work out today. I was excited to be back now that masks are required. When I arrived, the staff informed me that not everyone would be masked because they cannot enforce the mask mandate.
It turned out that “not everyone” meant about 75% of the (albeit relatively few at 3 p.m.) people in the fitness area. I was very uncomfortable and left after about 15 minutes. It is unfair that inconsiderate anti-maskers are allowed to drive members away from the Lodge and, presumably other venues. The mask mandate needs to be enforced.
Alan Lemley
Des Peres