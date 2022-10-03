With the pandemic winding down, Missouri and Illinois residents are once again out and about this fall, enjoying the mild weather and stunning foliage of the Midwest. According to Annette Alden, marketing director for the Missouri Wine and Grape Board, there’s no better time to visit a winery.
“Now is a great time to plan a trip because a lot of harvesting is going on, and you can see grapes being crushed and processed. There are a lot of great aromas,” said Alden.
While the central United States may not be known for its wines, people may be surprised to learn just how much of a presence the craft has in the Midwest. There are currently 129 wineries across the Show Me State, and Illinois has 155 different tasting rooms for trying local wines.
A plethora of wineries make their homes only a short drive from the St. Louis area. Visitors can enjoy a meal or a picnic outside, listen to live music on weekends, take tours and, of course, participate in wine tastings.
“Missouri has five American Viticultural Areas, each with their own distinctive soil, weather and historical significance that produce unique, award-winning wine. The Augusta AVA was actually the first AVA designated in the U.S. in 1980,” said Alden. “Much like any wine region, the terroir and winemakers’ styles enhance and create a unique tourist experience for visitors.”
Illinois is home to two AVAs. The Upper Mississippi River Valley AVA is the largest AVA in the U.S. and also includes regions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Closer to St. Louis is the Shawnee Hills AVA, which contains the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.
“There’s just something about sitting in a winery setting and relaxing and enjoying a glass of wine,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. “At this point, all of our wineries are opened back up for the tasting experience — although we did find some very creative ways to weather the pandemic experience. One winery made a six-foot paddle to give people their drinks!”
Wine Tasting Made Easy
While wine tasting may feel intimidating for the inexperienced, Alden encourages visitors to give it a try.
“You don’t have to be an expert to taste wine,” she said. “Don’t be apprehensive about attending a Missouri winery. The staff will help guide you through a tasting.”
Alden said wine tasting should be guided by the “Five S’s” — see, swirl, sniff, sip and savor.
“People laugh at the first one, but if you’ve ever tasted something blind, it plays a trick on your senses,” she said. “Your vision and seeing the color of the wine sets up your mind quite a bit for what you’re going to be experiencing.”
The next step is to swirl the wine to open it up for the next step — smell.
“What I suggest is to really get your nose down in that glass to take in the aroma,” said Alden. “The fourth step is to sip. Really coat your tongue so you experience all flavors on all different parts of your taste buds so you can evaluate the flavor and intensity and texture. Is it bold? Medium bodied? Think about the weight of the wine like you would milk.”
The final step is to savor the wine and reflect on the experience. Alden recommends considering potential food pairings.
While there’s no wrong way to pair food with wine, diners should pay attention to factors like body and acidity to ensure the wine stands up to the food.
“You don’t want a sauce or food item to be overpowering the wine. You have to pair up a wine to the boldest flavor of the plate,” said Stanley Browne of Robust Bistro and Wine Bar in Webster Groves. “My best advice is to ask your server what they would recommend, as they are familiar with the offerings.”
Many menus at wineries or wine-focused restaurants feature pairing suggestions. Robust, for example, features the “Robust Factor,” a number denoting the body of a wine ranging from one (bubbly) to eight (sweet and sticky).
To assist with food and wine pairings, the Missouri Wine and Grape Board has numerous infographics on its website. Learn to pair wine with basic foods such as beef, chicken, cheese and chocolate, or check out some of the more unusual pairing recommendations like Christmas or Girl Scout cookies, candy, Imo’s Pizza and Thanksgiving dishes.
“The Quality Continues To Grow”
While wine snobs might once have stuck up their noses at wines produced in the Midwest, Browne believes they’re getting better all the time.
“Missouri and Illinois wines continue to evolve and the quality level continues to grow,” said Browne. “I try to incorporate a Missouri wine in a wine
flight to encourage people to try that wine.”
Hot summers and freezing winters create a challenging environment for grape growing in the Midwest. Consequently, many of the varietals wine drinkers are familiar with cannot be grown in Missouri and Illinois. To overcome harsh conditions, winemakers grow hybrid vines — crosses between classic “vitis vinifera” grapes and grapes native to the U.S.
According to Alden of the Missouri Wine and Grape Board, examples of these varietals include Chambourcin, Vignoles, Vidal Blanc, Seyval Blanc, Chardonel and Norton.
“These grapes are extremely versatile and can be used to make many different styles of wine,” said Alden. “There’s a misconception that all Missouri wines are sweet, but we do have a variety from dry to sweet.”
Fans of Chardonnay might enjoy Chardonel, a white cross between Chardonnay and Seyval Blanc commonly aged in oak. Fans of red wine may want to try Chambourcin, a fruity hybrid that makes up nearly 11% of all grapes grown in Missouri. Norton, the official state grape of Missouri, is an American grape that produces a full-bodied dry red wine with an inky dark color.
Across the river, Illinois winemakers are putting themselves on the map with quality rosé wines. Made from red grapes, the juice is permitted only brief
contact with the dark skins, creating a pink or blush color. Longer contact creates a more intense final color.
In 2015, the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance kicked off the Signature Series Rosé program. To qualify for this special designation, these 100% Illinois-grown rosé wines must adhere to strict guidelines for color, chemistry and flavor. Entrants are evaluated for style and quality. Those meeting the standards each year are promoted as a Signature Series Rosé. There are currently 14 rosés on the list.
“We decided to hang our hat on rosé because no matter where you are in Illinois and no matter which grape you grow, you can produce a quality rosé,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners
Alliance. “A number of them use Chambourcin — almost a third entered into the competition were Chambourcin-based wines.”
Find wineries producing a Signature Series Rosé with the Illinois Wine app. Users can also find VIP or Gold Medal wineries or easily search for wineries in a specific zip code or area.
The Missouri Wine and Grape Board recently started a loyalty-based program. With Rewards Uncorked, users can check in when visiting participating wineries, rack up points and exchange them for unique rewards and experiences.
Learn more about Illinois wines at illinoiswine.com. Check out what Missouri has to offer at missouriwine.org.