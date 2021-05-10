“We the People.” I think our Missouri legislators have totally forgotten this quote. The people of Missouri voted at least twice in the past few years and our lawmakers have made the statement that the voters really did not know what they were voting for.
First was the puppy mill vote that we were against. Second was the Medicare expansion that Missouri voters approved. Gene Hutchins of Affton states in last week’s Mailbag that there was no funding for this expansion, but it is the job of our elected officials to find the funding for these items approved by the voters. Our conservative legislators in Missouri only find funding for what meets their agenda.
I suggest to Gene and our legislators to better understand what “We the People” really means. It does not mean “We the Conservative People.” It is time to work together and listen to all people of Missouri.
Kevin P. Kelley
Webster Groves