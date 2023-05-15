Sadly, a great confusion exists among many people about terms that relate to gender and sexuality. The WKT “Mailbag” is probably not the best place to address such consternation. However, calling someone a “zombie” implies that a person lacks intellectual discernment on the topic under consideration.
Someone who wishes to engage in a rational discussion about gender and sexuality must truly be conversant with all of the following concepts and terms. Furthermore, the person must know how each item is distinctly unique.
• The terms sex and gender are not interchangeable.
• Sex: Based on genetic sex chromosomes, reference to appearance of sexual genitals.
• Gender: Context of gender identity is man vs. female or the feeling of being male versus female.
• Gender identity: How a person self identifies on the male-female spectrum. The brain mosaic may or may not lead to distinct feelings of maleness or femaleness.
• Sexual orientation: In regard to an individual’s partner selection and should not be confused with gender identity.
• LGBTQ: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning.
• Intersex: 2% of population. Broader terms of non-binary sexual differentiation.
One must appreciate the incredible diversity of human gender identity. Sex hormones impact anatomical attributes (hair growth, breast development) or behavioral tendencies (aggressive-passive.)
We are not living in a binary male vs. female world. Biological paths to sex, gender identity and sexual orientation are many and varied. They develop on a colorful spectrum that is not a choice!
We are all different. Variation was the motor of evolution, and the variation is still present in all our systems, including those involved in gender identity and sexual orientation.
Michael Oslance
Webster Groves