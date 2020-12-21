Women deserve better than Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood offers abortion. Where abortion is concerned, the operative question is: “What are the unborn?”
If the unborn are inert tissue, no defense of abortion is necessary. But if the unborn are human beings, no justification for abortion is adequate. What services Planned Parenthood offers other than abortion is a deflection from the main issue: “What are the unborn?”
Embryology shows a distinct human organism exists at conception. This human being deserves life like every other man and woman. It is a human being despite not looking exactly like us, or being at the same stage of development.
We as a society want to say we embrace diversity and value inclusion. If so, we should start by recognizing unborn human beings deserve protection, unborn human beings deserve a voice, unborn human beings have a right to life. If we do not possess a right to life when we are at our most dependent and vulnerable, no other right matters.
William R. Avery
Shrewsbury