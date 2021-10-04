Nobody needs your business like Webster Groves needs your business.
This year, we should expect product shortages everywhere. I encourage us all to start today. Create your list now. We are all guilty of hitting the buy now button and it magically shows up. This year I intend to do our shopping locally. Most of our local shops are owned by our own neighbors. It has been a rough couple years. I don’t know how they did it, but they’re still here and they need us. We need them.
John Marnatti
Webster Groves