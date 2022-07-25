United Missouri Bank, 416 N. Kirkwood Road, could be demolished by the end of this month, or in early August, to accommodate “The James,” a 152-unit apartment building, according to Kirkwood Building Commissioner Jack Schenck.
Failed opposition to the residential development included a group of building preservationists who refer to the building as a “landmark.” They argued that the UMB circular structure represents “a very significant building,” with its extensive use of glass representative of modern architecture of the mid-1900s.
Though demolition is expected within weeks, Schenck said the developer, High Street Residential, has yet to apply for a demolition permit. A UMB branch has moved to a temporary location at 128 W. Washington Ave. and is open with regular hours.
It was in November of 2019 that the city of Kirkwood got its first look at plans for a six-story apartment building targeting the UMB location.
Since then, the development has gone through a name change — from Kirkwood Flats to The James — and was reduced from six to five stories. It also managed to weather opposition from citizens concerned about the building’s density and the increased traffic it may generate.
The Kirkwood City Council in September 2021 approved the development’s site plan. The James will rise five stories and will include 152 apartments and more than 7,000-square-feet of ground floor retail space. The suburban-urban development is slated to be completed in early 2024.
High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Company, is the project’s developer. ESG Architecture & Design is serving as the architect and Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor for the development.
“The James is situated on a site in Kirkwood that is distinctively ‘suburban urban,’ offering urban walkability and access to great amenities in a suburban location. This creates an environment that is a highly desirable feature for renters and one that crosses generational boundaries,” said Josh Udelhofen, senior vice president with High Street Residential’s Midwest office.
Udelhofen said the last large-scale residential project developed in Kirkwood was delivered almost two decades ago. He said there is a “significant lack” of new supply.
The James will be located in Kirkwood’s Historic Downtown District, across the street from Global Foods Market and next door to the Alpine Shop.