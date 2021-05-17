Kirkwood High School has been named a “2021 U.S. News Best High School” and was ranked the fifth best Missouri High School by U.S. News and World Report.
The 2021 edition of Best High Schools includes a numerical ranking of nearly all public high schools nationwide — almost 18,000 of them.
“Congratulations to the students, staff and entire Kirkwood community for being recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a top high school in the country,” said Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener. “We are proud of this recognition and understand it takes all of us working together to make this recognition possible.”
School rankings are based on weighted scores across six indicators of school quality. These indicators include college readiness, college curriculum, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.
Metro Academic and Classical High School, part of St. Louis Public Schools, ranked first on the listing, followed by Lincoln College Prep in Kansas City Public Schools, Ladue Horton Watkins High School, Clayton High School and Kirkwood High School. Webster Groves High School was ranked 38th in the state.
For more information, visit www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.